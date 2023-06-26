353 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Security National Bank

Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

AVGO opened at $824.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $340.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $720.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.92.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,645 shares of company stock worth $10,443,148. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

