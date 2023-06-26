7,131 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in KLA by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,333. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $456.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.54. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $482.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.53.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

