7,644 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $51.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

