Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $36.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

