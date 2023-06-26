Absher Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $288.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.66 and its 200 day moving average is $194.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.