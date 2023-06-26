Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $296.80 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

