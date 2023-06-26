Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $1,248,546.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $484.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.19 and a 200 day moving average of $370.61. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The company has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.