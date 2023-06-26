Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $1,248,546.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $484.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.19 and a 200 day moving average of $370.61. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The company has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
