AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Head-To-Head Review

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 40.03% 12.51% 10.22% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AdTheorent and Clikia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.93 $29.34 million $0.70 2.50 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AdTheorent and Clikia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdTheorent presently has a consensus target price of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 104.08%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Clikia.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Clikia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

