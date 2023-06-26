AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,572 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $42,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.