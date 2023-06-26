AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,254 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $46,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ META opened at $288.73 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.57. The stock has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.