AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) versus Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Critical Analysis

AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Rating) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Flux Power -12.13% -68.63% -22.64%

Volatility & Risk

AER Energy Resources has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AER Energy Resources and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Flux Power has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.33%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than AER Energy Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Flux Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flux Power $65.28 million 0.98 -$15.61 million ($0.49) -7.98

AER Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flux Power beats AER Energy Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler's; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

