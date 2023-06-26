Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

AKTX stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

