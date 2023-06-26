Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

