Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

