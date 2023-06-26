Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMED. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.2 %

AMED opened at $91.21 on Friday. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $131.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Amedisys by 161.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

