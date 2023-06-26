American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 22.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,052 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 74,134 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 40,929 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $168.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

