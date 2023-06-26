Analysts Set Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) PT at $174.67

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.67.

EPOKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EPOKY opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.67. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.