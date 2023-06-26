Analysts Set Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Target Price at $29.37

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.37.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Salzgitter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Salzgitter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

