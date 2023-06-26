Analysts Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) PT at GBX 3,817.50

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,817.50 ($48.85).

A number of analysts have recently commented on SXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,265 ($54.57) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($44.40) to GBX 3,870 ($49.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

SXS opened at GBX 3,495 ($44.72) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,723.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,462.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 2,654 ($33.96) and a one year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,315.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

