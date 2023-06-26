Analysts Set Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target at $43.86

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBSFY. HSBC raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

