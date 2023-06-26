Analyzing CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) & Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareCloud and Sprinklr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $143.75 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Sprinklr $618.19 million 5.83 -$55.74 million ($0.10) -134.59

CareCloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprinklr.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

33.4% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Sprinklr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CareCloud and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud N/A N/A N/A Sprinklr -4.28% -5.06% -2.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CareCloud and Sprinklr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprinklr 0 5 5 0 2.50

Sprinklr has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.13%. Given Sprinklr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than CareCloud.

Summary

Sprinklr beats CareCloud on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Sprinklr Insights that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Sprinklr Service a comprehensive, cloud-based, and AI-powered contact center as a service platform that enables customer service agents to service customers across digital, social, and voice channels; Sprinklr Marketing enables brands to streamline their marketing operations across the campaign lifecycle ability to derive insights and optimize their marketing and advertising strategies at scale; and Sprinklr Social helps customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

