Analyzing carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) & Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) and carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and carsales.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -30.89% -33.79% -11.78% carsales.com N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of carsales.com shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Snap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 2 30 4 0 2.06 carsales.com 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Snap and carsales.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Snap currently has a consensus target price of $10.27, indicating a potential downside of 5.06%. Given Snap’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Snap is more favorable than carsales.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snap and carsales.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.60 billion 3.77 -$1.43 billion ($0.87) -12.44 carsales.com N/A N/A N/A $0.32 102.19

carsales.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than carsales.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

carsales.com beats Snap on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows private and dealer customers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; products, including subscriptions, lead fees, listing fees, and priority placement services; and display advertising services, such as placing advertisements on carsales network websites for corporate customers comprising automotive manufacturers and finance companies. The Data, Research and Services segment offers software as a service, research and reporting, valuation, appraisals, and website development and hosting services, as well as photography services. The Carsales Investments segment holds investment in consumer and wholesale tyre markets, as well as provides mobility and vehicle inspection services. The Americas segment operates digital non-automotive marketplaces. The Asia segment is involved in digital automotive classified business, as well as provides automotive data and advertising services. carsales.com Ltd was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

