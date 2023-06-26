Analyzing Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Lenovo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lenovo Group and Desktop Metal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lenovo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Desktop Metal 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

Desktop Metal has a consensus target price of $2.78, indicating a potential upside of 44.53%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Lenovo Group.

This table compares Lenovo Group and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lenovo Group N/A N/A N/A Desktop Metal -349.92% -24.26% -17.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lenovo Group and Desktop Metal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lenovo Group N/A N/A N/A $0.09 11.79 Desktop Metal $209.02 million 2.95 -$740.34 million ($2.29) -0.84

Lenovo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lenovo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. It also provides laptops, monitors, accessories, smart home and collaboration solutions, augmented and virtual reality, commercial internet of things, and smart infrastructure data center solutions. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes IT products, computers, computer hardware, and peripheral equipment; and offers IT, business planning, management, supply chain, finance, administration support, procurement agency, data management, intellectual property, and investment management services. Further, it is involved in the retail and service business for consumer electronic products and related digital services; development, ownership, licensing, and sale of communications hardware and software; and develops software and applications. Additionally, the company is involved in motherboard design and system, full-rack assembly across server, storage, and other products; and provides device-, infrastructure-, and software-as-a-service. It operates in China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Lenovo Group Limited was founded in 1984 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions. It also provides Xtreme 8K platform, designed for industrial, high-temperature production of end-use photopolymer parts, and uses high-powered light sources with a water-cooled digital light processing (DLP) chip; Einstein series, designed for dental professionals which offers 3D printing; and Envision One platform, which consists of various models for high-temperature and large part processing, enables high-volume production of end-use photopolymer parts. In addition, the company offers various additional DLP solutions, including the P4K platform and the D4K Pro platform, for a range of production volumes, and industrial and healthcare end-use applications; S-Max and S-Max Pro platforms, which provides digital casting solutions; S-Max Flex platform, a robotic 3D printing solution for digital casting applications; S-Print, an entry-level solution for prototypes and small series production in digital casting applications; and 3D-Bioplotter platform which offers biofabrication solution. Further, it provides binder jetting materials, photopolymer resins, BMD materials, and bioprinting materials. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, research and development, and other industries. Desktop Metal, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

