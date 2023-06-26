Analyzing Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) and voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) and voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kornit Digital and voxeljet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital $271.52 million 5.46 -$79.07 million ($1.86) -15.95 voxeljet $29.33 million 0.58 -$11.87 million ($1.38) -1.36

voxeljet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kornit Digital. Kornit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than voxeljet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital -39.32% -7.68% -6.91% voxeljet -46.96% -38.77% -15.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Kornit Digital and voxeljet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.5% of Kornit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of voxeljet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kornit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of voxeljet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kornit Digital has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, voxeljet has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kornit Digital and voxeljet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital 0 4 2 0 2.33 voxeljet 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kornit Digital currently has a consensus target price of $32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.66%. voxeljet has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.90%. Given voxeljet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe voxeljet is more favorable than Kornit Digital.

Summary

Kornit Digital beats voxeljet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services. Its products and services include direct-to-garment printing platform for smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and maintenance and support, consulting, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials, proprietary chemical binding agents, and spare parts, as well as maintenance contracts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models based on designs produced using 3D computer-aided design software; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

