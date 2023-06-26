Analyzing Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) & REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) and Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for REV Group and Metso Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get REV Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 Metso Oyj 1 3 3 0 2.29

REV Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.90, suggesting a potential upside of 8.00%. Metso Oyj has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 93.67%. Given Metso Oyj’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metso Oyj is more favorable than REV Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 0.76% 10.94% 3.59% Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares REV Group and Metso Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.4% of REV Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Metso Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of REV Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REV Group and Metso Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.33 billion 0.33 $15.20 million $0.32 40.22 Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metso Oyj.

Summary

REV Group beats Metso Oyj on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Eldorado National (California), and Magellan brands. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products for the heavy-duty truck, RV, and broader industrial markets. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Metso Oyj

(Get Rating)

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, and construction companies; and process solutions, equipment, and aftermarket services for mining operations. The company also provides solutions for processing virtually various types of ores and concentrates to refined metals. The company was formerly known as Metso Outotec Oyj. Metso Oyj was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.