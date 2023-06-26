Analyzing Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and Mettler-Toledo International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $112.81 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International $3.92 billion 7.24 $872.50 million $39.38 32.71

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity N/A N/A N/A Mettler-Toledo International 22.45% -4,833.51% 26.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Star Equity and Mettler-Toledo International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.9% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Star Equity and Mettler-Toledo International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A Mettler-Toledo International 0 5 2 0 2.29

Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus price target of $1,469.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.07%. Given Mettler-Toledo International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mettler-Toledo International is more favorable than Star Equity.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Star Equity on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals. The company also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; and provides camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments. Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems. The company's retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, stand-alone scales, and automated packaging and labelling solutions for handling fresh goods. It serves the life science industry, independent research organizations, and testing labs; food and beverage manufacturers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.