ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells $1,026,400.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,153,958.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $51.73 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. Analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 129,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANIP. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Recommended Stories

