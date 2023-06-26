ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells $1,026,400.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,153,958.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $51.73 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. Analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on ANIP. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.
