Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.53. The firm has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

