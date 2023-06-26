Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,319 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

