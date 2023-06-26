Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARNC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Arconic from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Performance

NYSE:ARNC opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,586,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,853,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 12,047.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.