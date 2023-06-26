Arden Trust Co Purchases 8,891 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.33 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

