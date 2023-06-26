ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $22,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $836,903,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,850 shares of company stock valued at $62,617,013. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.88.

Moderna stock opened at $118.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

