Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 3,675 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $288.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

