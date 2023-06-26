AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Reduced by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE T opened at $15.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

