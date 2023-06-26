Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $458,000.00 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,489.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $466,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $442,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $416,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $406,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUR stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.64. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 102,305 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 550.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 334,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,705,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 236,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.