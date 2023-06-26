B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.30, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

