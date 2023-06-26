B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $82.13.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

