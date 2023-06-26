B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 1,293 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Down 1.9 %

Edison International stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

