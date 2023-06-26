B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $484.72 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $401.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

