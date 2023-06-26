Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) vs. Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Critical Review

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Similarweb and Baidu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $201.70 million 2.33 -$83.66 million ($0.92) -6.88 Baidu $126.41 billion 0.38 $1.10 billion $5.66 24.61

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -34.65% -239.40% -28.13% Baidu 11.39% 7.18% 4.19%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Similarweb and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Similarweb has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of Similarweb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Similarweb and Baidu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 1 3 0 2.75 Baidu 0 1 17 0 2.94

Similarweb currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.88%. Baidu has a consensus target price of $189.12, suggesting a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Similarweb’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Baidu.

Summary

Baidu beats Similarweb on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, company and forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. Further, the company provides data-as-a-service and advisory services. It serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc. offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, an online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.