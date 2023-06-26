Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,121,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $190.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.58.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

