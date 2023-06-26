Baldrige Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,636,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,575.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 117,926 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,247.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 116,497 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,614,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,398,000 after acquiring an additional 110,521 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $76.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

