Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,013,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,108 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Shares of BX stock opened at $87.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.