Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.89 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.