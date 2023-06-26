Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,451 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $18,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

