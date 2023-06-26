Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 679 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $370.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.32 and its 200 day moving average is $346.64. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $378.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

