Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $181.67 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

