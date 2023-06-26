Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.9% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $286.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

