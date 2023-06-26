Baldrige Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

