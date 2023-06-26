Barclays Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $177.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $161.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $111.38 and a 12-month high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

