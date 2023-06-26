Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.45.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
